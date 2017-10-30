Backstage News On When Nia Jax Is Expected To Return To WWE

Nia Jax is scheduled to be at WWE RAW in Baltimore, Maryland, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

This does not necessarily mean she will appear on Raw, but she will be backstage. Immediately following the show, the Raw crew will be flying out to Europe for a lengthy tour.

There have been several contradictory reports regarding Jax’s recent absence from television. It was reported last Wednesday by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that Jax balked at the idea of losing clean to Sasha Banks at WWE TLC. She called her cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to ask for his advice, and he encouraged her to walk away if she was unhappy.

Barrasso also said that Jax is unhappy with her creative direction and salary.

According to PWInsider.com, Jax has been off the last several weeks in part due to a nagging back issue.

It’s also worth noting that on Twitter, Jax retweeted a link leading to this Instagram post saying that she’ll be back on Raw on tomorrow and has been off television due to nagging back injury.