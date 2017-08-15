Backstage News On Who Helped Breezango, Finn Balor Praises Bray Wyatt

– During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Breezango talked about how both John Cena and Nikki Bella were big fans of the team and wanted to work with them. This is what led to the segment and match earlier this year with Breeze dressing up as Nikki. They mentioned that Road Dogg has also been helping them out as of late.

– In an interview with ESPN.com, Finn Balor praised his SummerSlam opponent Bray Wyatt:

“Regardless of what he says or for how long he says it, when the bell rings he is one of the absolute best out there for the last four years he’s been at the top… I think people forget how big Bray is. Bray is like 300, 320-pounds. He moves like he’s 220.”