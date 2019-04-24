Backstage News On Why Additional WWE Roster Changes Were Made

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed speculation that a factor in Andrade being moved back to Smackdown Live was so he’d be on the same brand with girlfriend Charlotte Flair:

“The idea is to keep the couples together and there was a lot of negativity about Charlotte and Andrade being split up, that it was a bad book. A lot of people were upset that they would do that, so they undid it. They are not split up. But to do that, they had to…if Zelina Vega was going to stay with Andrade then the decision was that she was, then that meant that Aleister Black also had to go to Smackdown.”

With multiple names going to Smackdown including Jinder Mahal, it’s believed that Cesaro was moved to RAW to help balance the rosters.