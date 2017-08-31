Backstage News On Why Braun Strowman Wasn’t On This Week’s WWE RAW

Braun Strowman was held off WWE RAW this week as a creative decision for his program with Brock Lesnar.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s creative team felt it would be best keep them apart after their physical angle last week. Strowman was taken off this show with the idea you can’t have them both on the show at this point without interacting.

Lesnar and Heyman won’t be on Raw next week in Omaha, Nebraska, so Strowman will return. Lesnar and Strowman are both scheduled for the September 11 show in Anaheim, California.