Backstage News On Why Kalisto Won The WWE Cruiserweight Title On RAW

Neville was originally supposed to be Enzo’s opponent on this week’s edition of RAW instead of Kalisto. The decision to have Kalisto face Enzo was reportedly made shortly before RAW went on the air.

The reason for the change was WWE’s creative team realizing that they had backed themselves into a corner since Neville wasn’t allowed to face Enzo in the storyline.

The belief is that the title change was done because of Eddie Guerrero’s birthday and having Kalisto win in Eddie’s honor would create a feel-good moment during Hispanic Heritage month.

