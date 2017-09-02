Backstage News On Why Kane Wasn’t Used In WWE Royal Rumble, Austin Aries Cleared To Wrestle

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, Austin Aries has been cleared to wrestle after suffering an orbital bone break several months ago. While not confirmed, Neville vs. Aries for the cruiserweight title is a match that has been discussed for WrestleMania. It’s speculated that Aries doing the cruiserweight interviews will lead to angle to kick off a feud between Aries and Neville.

– For those wondering why Kane wasn’t used in this year’s Royal Rumble match, Meltzer reports that Kane has been out of action due to a variety of nagging injures.