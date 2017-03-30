Backstage News On Why Roman Reigns Hasn’t Turned Heel, Latest Update On Finn Balor’s WWE Status

– Roman Reigns is now the top merchandise seller in WWE when it comes to full-time performers, according to F4WOnline.com. Regarding the talk about Roman Reigns turning heel, strong merchandise sales was one of the main reasons why WWE was against turning John Cena heel since there was fear that his numbers would drop and the same logic applies to Reigns.

– The reason why Finn Balor hasn’t return to WWE television is because the company did not have a match for him at WrestleMania. Prior to his injury, it was planned for Balor to be the top babyface with Roman Reigns being kept out of the WWE Title picture. With Balor cleared and working WWE live events, it’s likely that Balor will either make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania or return on Monday’s RAW.