Backstage News On Why The “Wild Card Rule” Was Made

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about why WWE introduced the “Wild Card” rule for the brand split during this week’s episode of RAW. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“Fox wanted more storylines that are going to be on both RAW and SmackDown. You know, NBC Universal was real upset about the ratings especially in the third hour and was asking questions about: ‘Our ratings are this, this, and this why’d we give away Roman Reigns?’”

“Do the pressure’s on that the top stars work both shows. So it’ll be different guys. I guess it’ll be four guys on both shows in theory.”