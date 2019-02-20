Backstage News On Why Top NXT Stars Appeared On WWE RAW and SmackDown

As previously noted, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted on Monday that WWE’s creative team was told to think “outside the box” for this week’s episode of RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it was Vince McMahon who came up with the idea for the NXT stars to appear. However, Vince allegedly isn’t up to date with everything happening in NXT. Meltzer noted:

“Vince is reacting to the ratings, I think there’s a reaction to AEW and basically he wanted to get wrestlers on RAW now and so you know he’s not that up on NXT, but it was essentially, ‘Who are the four best guys?’ These are the four best guys, I guess.”

“Triple H didn’t know. There was a communication thing there. So he just wanted those four guys. I’m not sure whether he picked them or whether he was told that these are the guys.”

It appears that at least for the moment, the NXT guys will continue to appear on NXT but will also be appearing on RAW and Smackdown.

“So those guys are going to be working RAW, SmackDown, and NXT at least for now and being put over like crazy on all of them,” said Meltzer.