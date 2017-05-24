extreme-rules

Backstage News On Why WWE Is Doing Cage Match At Extreme Rules, Jinder Mahal On Winning Over Fans

05/24/2017

– For those of you wondering why the Hardys chose a steel cage match stipulation for Extreme Rules instead of a ladder match, it’s believed that WWE made that decision because there have been already been several ladders on television recently. In addition to the Hardys returning for a ladder match at Wrestlemania, there was also the ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago and the Money in the Bank ladder match is happening next month.

– In an interview with Josh Barnett, Jinder Mahal talked about what he can do to get fans to see him as championship material:

“I see Randy and A.J. Styles (as opponents), but I’m hoping for Cena when he gets back (from hiatus). I know some people don’t see me as championship material. I haven’t fully gotten their confidence. Beating someone like Cena would solidify me in their eyes as champion.”

