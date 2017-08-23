Backstage News On Why WWE Moved John Cena To RAW

As seen during this past Monday’s edition of WWE RAW, “Free Agent” John Cena made his 2017 return to the red-brand.

We all were aware that the “free agent” label made it clear that it was only a matter of time before Cena appeared on RAW, but what for exactly?

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Cena’s move to RAW was made so that he could simply put over younger stars, primarily Roman Reigns.

“Vince McMahon wants Cena to elevate and give the rub to Roman Reigns,” Barasso wrote. “The prevailing factor behind Cena’s move to Raw is all about his opponents. The decision was not made solely because Cena is going to draw ratings, but rather because of who Cena is going to draw ratings with.”

McMahon is ready to pull the trigger on a Cena-Reigns matchup, as Monday’s show already laid the groundwork for a showdown in the near future.

Cena vs. Samoa Joe has been a dream matchup since before Joe was even in the WWE. Young stars like Braun Stowman, Finn Balor and Elias can all create some magic with Cena in the ring.