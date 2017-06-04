Backstage News On WWE Cutting A Match From WrestleMania 33

Between the main show and the pre-show, WrestleMania 33 featured 13 matches and clocked at nearly seven hours.

A second match featuring Superstars from 205 Live was at one point planned for WrestleMania 33, according to Dave Meltzer on the post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE had plans to do a Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring Superstars from 205 Live, but it was ultimately nixed.

According to Meltzer, the wrestlers were told that they were on the card and then told that they weren’t.

WWE currently has 18 Superstars listed as members of the 205 Live roster on WWE.com. Of those Superstars, only two competed at WrestleMania.

In the opening match on the WrestleMania Kickoff, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville successfully defended his title against Austin Aries.