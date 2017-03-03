Backstage News On WWE Cutting Charlotte’s Promo On RAW, WWE Names 7 Dream Matches For Goldberg

– This past Monday on Raw from Green Bay, Wisconsin Charlotte Flair cut a promo on Bayley labeling the Raw Women’s Champion as a one-hit wonder like Vanilla Ice, the cast from Twilight, Brett Favre and Buster Douglas. She also seemed to be reaching for the name Aaron Rogers (the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers) and just said, “Yeah, your quarterback.” Then after Charlotte said Forbes didn’t name Bayley the greatest female athlete in WWE, Bayley’s entrance music began playing, ending Charlotte’s speech.

Behind-the-scenes, WWE officials sent Bayley out earlier than planned since they felt Charlotte was losing focus and beginning to ramble.

– WWE posted the video above looking at 7 dream matches for Goldberg: John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.