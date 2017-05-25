Backstage News On WWE Doing Matches To Fill Time, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate To Main Roster Update

– WWE has been doing a lot of multi-person matches lately because the “booking is slow,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. While WWE reportedly has things planned out for the Summerslam PPV, the company doesn’t have much in the way of creative ideas for storylines until then. The multi-person matches are essentially being done as a way to fill up time.

– Despite having a match that got rave reviews at NXT Takeover: Chicago, right now there doesn’t appear to be any plans for Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate to debut on the main roster.