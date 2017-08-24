Backstage News On WWE Having Big Plans For Bobby Roode On SmackDown

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his main roster debut. He defeated Aiden English in a singles match.

Roode, who lost the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III on Saturday night, had been rumored to be called up to the main roster since he lost at the special last weekend.

Dave Meltzer talked about possible plans for Roode during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. During the show, Meltzer indicated that Roode might be moved into John Cena’s slot as a top babyface on SmackDown Live. At first, there was speculation that Roode would be moved into the place of Baron Corbin as one of the top heels on the blue brand. However, as of this writing, that doesn’t appear to be the case.