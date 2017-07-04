Backstage News On WWE Making Major Women’s Division Changes, More On The Superstar Shakeup

We noted earlier in the week how there’s been talk of sending The New Day to SmackDown and AJ Styles to RAW in next week’s two-night “Superstar Shakeup” event.

Regarding the Styles move, PWInsider notes that there’s been a desire within the company to reunite Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. However, it looks like The Club reunion may take place on the blue brand as there’s been talk this week of moving Gallows and Anderson to SmackDown and keeping Styles where he’s at.

There’s also been a lot of talk about making major changes to the women’s divisions. There’s been a big pitch to move Sasha Banks to SmackDown this week. We noted before that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair switching brands but PWInsider reports that that was an actual pitch made last week.