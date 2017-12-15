Backstage News On WWE Mixed Match Challenge

WWE and Facebook announced a new in-ring series, Mixed Match Challenge, that will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Facebook on Tuesday nights beginning Jan.16 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The 12-episode series will air on Facebook Watch and feature WWE Superstars from both the Raw and SmackDown LIVE rosters competing in a single-elimination mixed tag-team tournament to win $100,000 to support the charity of their choice.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Vince McMahon is pulling out all the stops with Mixed Match Challenge to impress Facebook’s higher-ups, as well as other websites/streaming services, in an effort to open new doors for 2019 when WWE’s television contract with NBC Universal expires.

Variety first reported that Facebook is paying for distribution rights to the show and Satin was told that WWE is looking at this 12-week run as a test to see if revenue could be comparable.

As for Mixed Match Challenge itself, the show won’t necessarily be storyline related with Raw and SmackDown LIVE, but minor things that happen to the WWE Superstars might factor into their individual storylines (like an “injury” or grueling match causing someone to miss a match).

Satin was also told by WWE sources that Nia Jax and Enzo Amore are almost a lock to team together and there’s been talk of pairing up real-life married couples Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and Lana and Rusev.