Backstage News On WWE Moving Away From PG, The Street Profits News

– As previously noted, WWE is looking to increase the teenager demographic for television programming. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE will be moving away from the PG direction in favor of edgier material. Meltzer commented on the situation with the following:

“They were very aware that they had lost touch with the teenagers,” Meltzer said. “They were afraid of completely losing teenagers, especially when AEW starts. This is a direction they felt they had to go.”

Dave Meltzer also discussed the Street Profits debuting on RAW:

“They brought the Street Profits [to RAW],” Meltzer said. “That was an interesting one because there’s a lot of politics that were involved in the Street Profits [being on RAW].”

Meltzer added, “They are still technically NXT wrestlers. It was not a call-up but they are gonna be on RAW TV. That was a Heyman move to have new faces on the show. When someone starts, you always want new faces, you always want young talent. You always want to create new wild stories.”