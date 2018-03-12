Backstage News On WWE Moving Forward With Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Latest Braun Strowman Update

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE is moving forward with plans to book Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

It’s been well documented that the sports entertainment company wanted to have a backup plan in case damaging evidence against Reigns that may come out of the investigation that filmmaker Jon Bravo is doing.

As noted, Reigns was implicated in a steroid ring by jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez, along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel. Reigns has denied any accusations.

As of this writing, there is no word on what Braun Strowman will be doing at the biggest event of the year for the WWE, but he could end up in a match with Elias or Samoa Joe.

Meltzer added that WWE officials are confident that Braun will not be needed for the match and that it will be just a singles match with Reigns and Lesnar.