– According to F4WOnline.com, the original plan for the Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte Flair and Natalya match on RAW was for the Warriors to go over. There’s no word on why the finish was changed to Asuka tapping out to Natalya but the speculation was that it was done to set up a future tag team title match.

– This week’s WWE RAW drew 2.135 million viewers. Last week’s RAW drew 2.133 million viewers and RAW from 11/5/18 drew 2.441 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

2.351

2.207

1.849