Backstage News On WWE Superstars Getting Paid More

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE talents have been told that once the new USA/FOX television deals begin, new contracts will be “way up” from past deals. Meltzer explained the situation:

“Because this is no longer a house-show driven and PPV-driven business, but a guaranteed TV rights-driven business, the old way of paying based on house shows and PPV numbers really is an anachronism from an era where to a degree, at least for the top guys, it did make sense. Even now you’ve got a downside but the chance if you are used well to beat that number.”

Meltzer added that new contracts could be like sports leagues where the amount of money that the talents sign for would be what they make with a few bonus exceptions.