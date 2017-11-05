Backstage News On WWE Universal Title Plans, John Cena’s Future With WWE

– WWE reportedly held a meeting today to discuss plans for the Universal Title now that Braun Strowman has been injured. As previously noted, Strowman was originally supposed to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. WWE still wants to have Roman Reigns face Lesnar at next year’s Wrestlemania. At this point, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are the top candidates to face Lesnar next if Strowman is not able to return in time for the GBOF PPV. With GBOF taking place on July 9th and Strowman being pulled from the July 7th live event at Madison Square Garden, the fear right now is that Strowman won’t be back in time for the PPV.

– In an interview with FoxNews.com, John Cena commented on his future with WWE:

“As far as the performance level it’s definitely a business for the young and I am on the older side of young but I don’t think I’ll ever not be involved with the WWE. They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home.”