Backstage News On WWE’s Creative Plans For “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The WWE creative team has specific plans in place for how it will deploy “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on television moving forward.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Wyatt did not appear on Raw or SmackDown LIVE after SummerSlam to keep fans guessing as to when he will resurface.

From what I’ve heard, Bray Wyatt wasn’t shown on WWE TV this week to follow up on “The Fiend” debuting at SummerSlam because they want his character to be special and for it to feel like you’ll never know when he’s going to strike next. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 14, 2019

WWE insider Brad Shepard, however, says that Wyatt was backstage at SmackDown LIVE and originally scheduled to appear on television as “The Fiend.” WWE cut his appearance after a rewrite.

Wyatt made his in-ring debut as “The Fiend” at SummerSlam on Sunday in a winning effort against Finn Balor.

Wyatt’s entrance, which featured a remixed theme song and a lantern that resembled his own head, received “this is awesome” chants from the live crowd in Toronto. After Wyatt beat Balor with the Mandible Claw, he appeared at the top of the ramp, which added to the mysticism of his character.

After months of being off television, Wyatt resurfaced shortly after WrestleMania 35 in the “Firefly Fun House” segments. Wyatt initially portrayed a happy-go-lucky children’s show host, but that eventually evolved into something far more sinister.

Wyatt’s match against Balor was his first on television in almost exactly one year and, based on the first impression he made, he figures to be among WWE’s biggest stars moving forward.