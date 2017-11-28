Backstage News On WWE’s Invasion Angles

Last week on Raw, Paige made her long-awaited return alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Then the following night on SmackDown LIVE, Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their respective main roster debuts. The two angles were quite similar as they involved invasion style attacks. There may be a connection behind this.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned last week on The Bryan & Vinny Show on F4WOnline.com that an idea was pitched in a WWE creative meeting for Paige to be the person behind both attacks.

Alvarez did not elaborate on the idea. He was also puzzled on how WWE would make sense of it since the company intends to only do interpromotional angles for Survivor Series.