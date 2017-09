The current belief is that Jinder Mahal will be the WWE Champion for the rest of 2017 and possibly until WrestleMania 34.

There is a chance that Mahal loses the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell but then wins it back during WWE’s tour of India in December.

Even though the tour is RAW-branded, Mahal is expected to be a big part of the shows.