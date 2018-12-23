Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For R-Truth At Royal Rumble, John Cena Lights Up Empire State Building

— WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 came to an end at WWE TLC as R-Truth and Carmella beat Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals. By winning the tournament, R-Truth and Carmella will enter their respective Royal Rumble Matches at No. 30 next month.

As of now, WWE doesn’t plan on having R-Truth actually compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Behind-the-scenes, WWE plans on having a Superstar take out R-Truth backstage, leading to him being replaced in the contest.

There’s also supposed to be a comedy spot with R-Truth in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, likely with him and Carmella coming out the same time.

— In the video below, John Cena is joined by his Bumblebee co-star Hailee Steinfeld at New York City’s Empire State Building for a special lighting ceremony.