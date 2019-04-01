Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For RAW and SmackDown Tag Titles At WrestleMania 35

After beating Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival last week on Raw, WWE announced Saturday that Aleister Black and Ricochet will get a shot at the titles tomorrow night on Raw.

The last time The Revival put the Raw Tag Team Championship on the line against Black and Ricochet (on the March 4 episode of Raw), Bobby Roode and Chad Gable interfered, leading to a disqualification victory for the pair of NXT standouts. As a result, the titles did not change hands.

While this rematch seems to be setting up a Raw Tag Team Championship Match involving both tandems at WrestleMania 35 this Sunday, that’s apparently not the case.

According to a report today by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE plans on ending the feud tomorrow night since they have no plans on Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson facing Black and Ricochet at WrestleMania 35. The match on Raw is supposed to lead to The Revival defending the Raw Tag Team Championship against a different team at WrestleMania 35.

There’s no word yet on who The Revival’s opponents will be. WWE booked the match last Tuesday to replace the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match.

WWE also plans on having The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a multi-man match at WrestleMania. The plan as of last Tuesday was for Jey and Jimmy Uso to face Black and Ricochet, Big E and Xavier Woods, and Cesaro and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way Match. This proposed match may have already changed.

At this weekend’s live events, The Usos successfully defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura in Triple Threat Matches. Rusev and Nakamura could end up in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania instead of Black and Ricochet since these were likely practice matches for the big show. Furthermore, Rusev and Nakamura haven’t been announced as participants in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

With these recent developments, it looks like Black and Ricochet are being left off WrestleMania altogether unless they compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Black and Ricochet are challenging The War Raiders for the NXT Tag Team Championship on Friday at TakeOver: New York.