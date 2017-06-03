Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Draft

The WWE landscape dramatically changed last July, following the 2016 WWE Draft. Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Raw General Manager Mick Foley, Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan picked Superstars to come to their respective brands.

WWE plans to hold another Draft sometime this year. However, it won’t be a full-fledged Draft like last year, but rather a series of trades to freshen up the WWE landscape.

WWE plans on having Raw and SmackDown LIVE authority figures pick Superstars from the opposite show, as well as NXT. Champions would not be eligible to be drafted, and each General Manager can “protect” certain Superstars.