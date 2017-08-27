Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The NXT Women’s Championship

As reported Thursday night, Asuka relinquished the NXT Women’s Championship to NXT General Manager William Regal at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

Asuka suffered a collarbone injury during her match against Ember Moon at TakeOver: Brooklyn III on Saturday, August 19 and as a result, had to vacate the NXT Women’s Championship. The segment is expected to air on this Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported last night on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials are considering having the winner of the Mae Young Classic be crowned the new NXT Women’s Champion. The finals take place live from Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 p.m. after SmackDown LIVE goes off the air.

Asuka is heading to the main roster, as NXT General Manager William Regal said that he is negotiating with Raw and SmackDown LIVE to bring her to one of those brands. Asuka is expected to be out of action with the injury for six to eight weeks.

