Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The RAW Women’s Title, Sasha Banks and Bayley

After a very intriguing Superstar Shake-up, WWE higher-ups plan on having the Raw’s Women’s division heavily centered around Sasha Banks and Bayley going forward.

A source in WWE indicated to Billi Bhatti of Sportskeeda that the current plan is for Banks to turn heel on Bayley this summer and then win the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

In the meantime, Bayley will successfully defend her title in feuds with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Banks is currently scheduled to begin a program with Emma.

Bhatti says Banks will likely begin her feud with Emma this Monday on Raw, and Dana Brooke may also be involved. However, things may be re-shuffled if the WWE officials decide to deemphasize Nia Jax, who almost injured Charlotte Flair on Raw. According to Bhatti, WWE higher-ups were not very happy with Jax after the match.