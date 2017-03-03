Backstage News On Plans For Luke Harper, Jim Ross Reacts To TNA Speculation

– Regarding Luke Harper, there is a rumor going around about having Harper be realigned with Bray Wyatt leading up to WrestleMania. Apparently there was a push to have Harper added to the WrestleMania match with Wyatt and Randy Orton but Vince McMahon decided against it.

– With the combination of Jim Ross tweeting about TNA and references being made to JR at Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling taping, fans have been speculating that JR could be joining the company. With that being said, JR has shot down the rumors when asked if there was any truth to them: