Backstage News Regarding Bobby Lashley – Lana Segment From WWE RAW

The belief is that Vince McMahon loved how the Lana/Bobby Lashley arrest angle played out during this week’s WWE RAW, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. A WWE source noted the following to Davis:

“Vince loves everything about this story. The numbers are above average for these segments so they will do them until people stop caring.”

McMahon reportedly feels that Lana is getting good heel heat and not “go away” heat.

Rusev is said to be getting praised for his performances in the storyline and the feud between Rusev and Lashley is expected to continue past the TLC PPV. Davis added that the feeling is that Rusev will be signing a new WWE deal if he hasn’t already.

With over 2.1 million views as of Tuesday night, the Lana/Lashley arrest angle is the most-watched YouTube clip from this week’s RAW.