Backstage News Regarding Bray Wyatt’s New Persona

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com commented on Bray Wyatt’s new persona:

“In a scene that was literally taken from a pitch that Cliff Compton did and was turned down by WWE, they showed a cardboard cut-out of Bray Wyatt’s old character and then he took a chainsaw to it and cut the head of the cardboard cut-out off.”

“This is something that Cliff Compton did in a pitch video where he chainsawed the head off of John Cena and WWE was like, ‘we can’t do that’ well… many years later they can.”

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt noted the following about his new persona: