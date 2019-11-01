Backstage News Regarding Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Regarding Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Velasquez’s knee was worse than expected going into the match and the belief is that he needs surgery. Meltzer added that “the idea was always for a short match, with the Paul Heyman style Goldberg match lay out of big moves, but with Velasquez’s knee in such bad shape, they changed it to a match where nothing much happened.”

