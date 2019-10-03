Backstage News Regarding Jake Hager’s Signing With AEW

In the media conference following the AEW Dynamite premiere, AEW President Tony Khan assessed the signing of Jake Hager:

“You know what’s pretty cool about secret keeping is that Jake’s been signed for like a really long time,” Khan said. “Jake’s been signed to us for like a really long time now. Jake can clearly keep a secret and so can we. For quite awhile now Jake was signed.”

“It’s something we’ve been planning for. He moved his camp to accommodate this, but he’s also still in training and has a good schedule with that. The AEW schedule with Wednesdays allows him to make Wednesday the off day so he can train Friday to Tuesday and that’s what Jake’s doing right now.”

“Jake’s a machine. At the end he got a great reaction and for him to come in, he’s different from a lot of the high flying wrestlers we have right now, he’s a powerhouse and he came in and he’s really exciting.”