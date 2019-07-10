Backstage News Regarding Kevin Owens’ Promo On SmackDown

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Kevin Owens’ worked shoot promo on Smackdown Live was done because WWE is aware that the Shane McMahon push hasn’t gone over well with fans. The Owens promo is reportedly the start of a storyline that will phase Shane out as a regular TV character. The promo was said to have been praised from people backstage.

The site also noted that “the declining ratings have forced Vince McMahon to ask for more input on the product and he’s listening to the criticism more than ever. They have also done surveys to figure out what people do and don’t like about the shows.”