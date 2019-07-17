Backstage News Regarding Kevin Owens’ Recent WWE Promos

SI.com is reporting that Kevin Owens is one of the few guys in WWE that is being allowed to cut promos with bullet points instead of a script:

“Like [Chris] Jericho, Owens is also working without a script, Sports Illustrated has learned. He is working off bullet points, but it is a move by WWE that shows tremendous faith in Owens.”

Owens also commented on this week’s Smackdown Live with the following message on Twitter: