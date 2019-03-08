Backstage News Regarding Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania Storyline

The result of Wrestlemania 35 depends on Ronda Rousey’s final date with the company, according to F4WOnline.com. At this time, Rousey’s last advertised date with the company is the night after Wrestlemania. If Rousey is staying past Wrestlemania, it’s possible that the finish will lead to a rematch. If not, Wrestlemania will likely be the blow-off of Rousey’s storyline with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Regarding the angle with Rousey and Lynch on RAW, F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Rousey was told this past week for Rousey to do everything she would in a real fight at real fight intensity, but no punches or kicks to the face.”