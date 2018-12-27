Backstage News Regarding Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 35 Match

Charlotte Flair was never promised the main event of WrestleMania 35 despite recent rumors, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting. Meltzer added that ”the original plan was not even for [Ronda] Rousey to be the main event, but [Roman] Reigns with whatever direction they were going with him.”

Ronda was reportedly going to be facing a heel Natalya at WrestleMania as the women’s main event for the PPV. However, the injuries to Charlotte/Becky Lynch and the death of Jim Neidhart led to WWE changing plans.

Meltzer stated as of this week, Ronda vs. Becky is planned to be the women’s main event at WrestleMania but it’s still unknown if the match will close the show. Also, there’s still a chance WWE could add Charlotte to the match and make it a triple threat.