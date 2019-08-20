Backstage News Regarding Vince McMahon and This Week’s WWE RAW

It has been noted that Vince McMahon was not in attendance for this week’s edition of RAW. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation after RAW ended:

“So Vince wasn’t at the show tonight. He’s not going to be at the show tomorrow night because he’s getting ready for the XFL announcement on Wednesday. They’re gonna announce all the coaches and all the teams and things like that so he’s busy with that.”

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com also noted the following: