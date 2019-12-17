Backstage News Regarding WWE TLC PPV and Kairi Sane Update

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that neither Vince McMahon nor Triple H were backstage at the WWE TLC PPV but were available via conference call and the show was put together the way Vince wanted it. Paul Heyman was reportedly in charge of the RAW matches and Bruce Pritchard was in charge of the Smackdown matches.

– The only update regarding Kairi Sane’s injury from WWE TLC is that she hasn’t been cleared to compete on RAW and the nature of her injury has been kept quiet. Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding Kairi’s injury:

“It’s pretty much universally agreed that last night was handled poorly. It’s no one person, but many.”

Kairi did tweet out a thumbs up to fans: