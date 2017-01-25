Backstage Note On Bill Goldberg Being The WWE Royal Rumble Favorite, New WWE DVD Set Revealed

– Regarding Bill Goldberg being the current favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble match, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that a Goldberg win seems unlikely as Brock Lesnar would have to become WWE Universal Champion as Lesnar vs. Goldberg is still the plan for WrestleMania 33. Lesnar is not currently scheduled to wrestle at the February Fastlane pay-per-view, where the WWE Universal Title will be defended by either Roman Reigns or current champion Kevin Owens.

– We noted a while back that Mick Foley was filming WWE Home Video content with his old Commissioner’s Office used as the set. According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, Foley was filming for a new “Best of The 2000’s” four-disc DVD and Blu-ray that will be released in April. Below is the official synopsis: