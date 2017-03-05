Backstage Post-SmackDown Kevin Owens Video, What Happened After 205 Live, More

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens use his Payback rematch to take back the WWE United States Title from Chris Jericho in the main event. WWE posted this backstage video of Owens ripping the Jericho name plate from the title.

– Regarding Jericho’s status after the post-match beatdown from Owens, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon noted on Talking Smack that Jericho was being taken to a local emergency room. As noted, this was likely to write Jericho off TV for the new tour with his band Fozzy that kicks off on Friday. The band will be touring through the month of May with concerts scheduled every Tuesday starting next week, through May 30th.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live and SmackDown in Fresno, CA saw WWE Champion Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeat Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. Orton and Nakamura did not appear on tonight’s TV broadcast. Below is a post-match photo of the babyfaces posing: