Backstage Reaction To Seth Rollins’ Promo On WWE RAW, Update On His WrestleMania Status

This past Monday on Raw, Seth Rollins spoke for the first time since suffering an MCL injury at the hands of Samoa Joe and pondered whether he’ll return to action in time for WrestleMania.

“The Architect”‘s in-ring promo was not well received backstage from the start prior to Triple H coming out to confront him.

As far as his health is concerned, he is meeting with a specialist every other week to check his rehab progress.

WWE officials believe that Rollins will be healthy enough to compete at WrestleMania, but have multiple backup plans in case he’s not able to wrestle.

If Rollins is medically cleared to compete, but limited, he will likely have a brawl with Triple H instead of a standard wrestling match.

If Rollins cannot compete in any fashion, Finn Balor is the likely replacement for Triple H’s opponent at WrestleMania.