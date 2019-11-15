Backstage Reactions To CM Punk’s Return To WWE TV

Several anonymous people in WWE reportedly spoke to Fightful.com regarding CM Punk’s return to WWE television. One WWE name expressed interested in working with Punk and stated that with “someone like that, you can have a great story with, and where there’s a great story, the fans are happy and there’s (money), so I’m happy.”

Fightful also noted the following about what another talent said:

“They stated that if WWE doesn’t find a way to do something with Punk during their four day stretch of shows in Chicago for Survivor Series that they’ve ‘royally f***ed up.'”

However, not everyone appears to be interested in Punk coming back. One person in WWE noted that “I have zero time for that guy. So no thoughts, no.”

Most of the people that commented on Punk believe he will wrestle again.