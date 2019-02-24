Backstage Rumor On Why Arn Anderson Was Released From WWE

Arn Anderson is gone from WWE, but why?

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Anderson was “let go” from his behind-the-scenes role as a producer on Thursday. The report did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to his release. However, there’s a rumor that Anderson’s release may have stemmed from a verbal altercation with Vince McMahon.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline.com message board, Anderson had a “yelling match” with McMahon backstage at a show. McMahon then sent Anderson home and decided to never bring him back.

Meltzer, however, could not confirm if the argument is the reason for Anderson’s dismissal from WWE.

“He and Vince had a yelling match,” Meltzer wrote in a thread on Anderson’s release.

“Vince sent him home and decided to never bring him back. I’ve heard two versions as to what the problem was so I’ll probably know for sure later.”

Meltzer did not say when the argument took place. According to PWInsider, Anderson was not backstage at last week’s television events.

Anderson joined WWE as a producer not long after WCW was bought out in 2001. His role was to help wrestlers put together their matches.

WWE recently hired several new producers, with Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, and Shane “Hurricane” Helms joining the promotion. According to PWInsider, WWE made these hirings to “bring a younger, fresher vibe to their in-ring content.” The departure of Anderson has led to a discussion within WWE about whether some of the other “old guard” producers may also be on the way out.