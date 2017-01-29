Backstage Seth Rollins Video From WWE NXT Takeover, Asuka On Her Win, The Authors Of Pain Video

– As noted, The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. In the video below, Akem and Rezar appear with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering for a post-match interview. Ellering says they are the new sheriff in town and they are the new law, a natural law. Ellering says they show no mercy and take victory at all costs.

– WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins being escorted out of the arena by security after interrupting the show to call Triple H out for a fight. As noted, Triple H did appear but he sent security to the ring instead. An angle between Rollins and Triple H is also expected for tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

– As seen at Takeover, Asuka retained the NXT Women’s Title over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4 Way. In the video below, Cathy Kelley talks to Asuka after the big win. Asuka says the match was tough but the title is still hers. Regarding Ember Moon calling her out on the Takeover pre-show, Asuka disses Ember and acts like she doesn’t know who she is.