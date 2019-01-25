Backstage Talk On Possible Surprises For The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place this Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The Men’s Royal Rumble Match should include some surprises since there are 10 open spots remaining. One former WWE Superstar who wants a spot in the match is Tatanka. He posted a photo of himself with Bray Wyatt at the gym on Thursday and said they’re both ready for the Royal Rumble.

We don’t know anything about Tatanka competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, but according to a tweet today from WrestleVotes, there has been talk of Wyatt, Kurt Angle, and Velveteen Dream showing up as surprises.

On the way to PHX for the Rumble! A few names I keep hearing about showing up on Sunday as surprises: Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt & Velveteen Dream. Nothing set, but those names have been coming up in conversations for the past few weeks. We shall see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 25, 2019

Wyatt hasn’t appeared on television since August when his partnership with Matt Hardy dissolved due to Hardy needing to take time off to recover from various lingering injuries. Wyatt has worked 14 matches at live events since then, with his last bouts coming during last month’s post-Christmas tour. He beat Baron Corbin in one-on-one matches on three consecutive nights.

Kurt Angle wrestled at last Friday’s WWE live event in San Antonio, Texas, losing to Corbin in a singles match. Corbin was scheduled to take on Braun Strowman, but Strowman wasn’t at the show. Corbin cut a promo and wanted to be awarded the win over Strowman via forfeit, leading to Angle showing up as a surprise. Corbin won after poking Angle in the eye and nailing him with End of Days.

Velveteen Dream will be available since he’s competing this weekend in the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament at Royal Rumble Axxess.