Backstage Talk On The Undertaker’s Health and Future In WWE

Only one Superstar can run the yard in WWE, and at WrestleMania 33, the world will find out whether that distinction belongs to The Undertaker or Roman Reigns.

According to PWInsider.com, The Undertaker’s health was a major topic of concern this past Monday at Raw. During the main event match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, “The Phenom” appeared out of nowhere to interrupt the contest. After a stare-down with Reigns, the Undertaker delivered a choke slam to Strowman before receiving a spear from his WrestleMania opponent.

Backstage, it is said he was walking around in a great deal of pain. As a result, this has led to speculation that WrestleMania 33 will be his final wrestling appearance.

Undertaker celebrated his 52nd birthday on Friday, and there are still big money matches on the table for him, including “dream bout” scenarios with John Cena and Sting. However, with his reported level of pain, WWE officials feel this year might be his last. Apparently, he needs to undergo major surgery, which would likely end his in-ring career.