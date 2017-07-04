Backstage Talk On Which WWE Stars Could Be Switching Brands In The Superstar Shake-up

There’s plenty of talk on WWE stars changing brands.

According to PWInsider.com, getting AJ Styles reunited with his Club brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was a driving factor in plans to move him to Raw. However, in recent days, there’s been increased talk of sending The Club to SmackDown LIVE, so Styles might be staying put after all.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter —published late Wednesday night — he was told this past week that one of the key moves planned for the Superstar Shake-up was Styles going to Raw.

He was also told that WWE plans on having The New Day join SmackDown LIVE.

According to PWInsider.com, there’s also been a lot of talk about changing the Women’s Division. There’s been a big pitch to move Sasha Banks to Smackdown LIVE in recent days. Last week, there was a pitch to have Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss switch brands.

Meltzer reported more changes were made Thursday to plans for moving WWE stars, so it sounds like none of this is set in stone.